Life At the Gun Range

Please Subscribe for more videos on Life at The Range and excercising your Second Amendment Rights while I share tricks, tactics and targets at the range.
Went to the range to blow some dust off of a few rifles and hone my skills.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.