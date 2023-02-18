Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Life At the Gun Range
51 views
channel image
Shepherd Warrior
Published Yesterday |

Please Subscribe for more videos on Life at The Range and excercising your Second Amendment Rights while I share tricks, tactics and targets at the range.


Went to the range to blow some dust off of a few rifles and hone my skills.



Keywords
kel tecmini 14357 henry

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket