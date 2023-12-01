Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
America, meet Kaniah McCauley. She’s been homeless in Sacramento for 12 years. Listen to what she says about Gavin Newsom and about President Trump!
This is what the Democrats are really afraid of. They know the only way they win is if they cheat because #AmericaLovesTrump!
This is the truth Gavin Newsom does not want to talk about tonight at the fake debate!
#Trump2024 #MAGA
Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
@BenBergquam
