Rep. Comer calls for Congress to hold the FBI’s budget hostage until they turn over the documents they requested, which includes the FD-1023 form & also the classified documents Biden had in his possession.
Comer is also trying to get a phone call with Director Wray.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13218
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.