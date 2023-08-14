X22 REPORT Ep. 3138b - Change Of Batter Coming, Planned & Coordinated, It’s All Happening Behind The Scenes

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News - August 13, 2023
Ep. 3138b - Change Of Batter Coming, Planned & Coordinated, It’s All Happening Behind The Scenes
The patriots are in control and they are showing the people the the infiltration. This is the world they never saw because it was hidden from them. But now they are seeing it and they are rejecting it. The patriots have produced the evidence against [JB] and now [JB] is liability, they are now prepared to have a change of batter. Trump is the the CIC
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
💻Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Get 67% OFF this Summer plus FREE for 30 days!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.