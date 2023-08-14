Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3138b - Change Of Batter Coming, Planned & Coordinated, It’s All Happening Behind The Scenes
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News - August 13, 2023

Ep. 3138b - Change Of Batter Coming, Planned & Coordinated, It’s All Happening Behind The Scenes


The patriots are in control and they are showing the people the the infiltration. This is the world they never saw because it was hidden from them. But now they are seeing it and they are rejecting it. The patriots have produced the evidence against [JB] and now [JB] is liability, they are now prepared to have a change of batter. Trump is the the CIC


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


