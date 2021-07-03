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Chlorhexidine for negative PCR-test. Travel agent advice, how cheat system.
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728 views • July 03, 2021
The police initiated a video check in which a travel agent from Krasnoyarsk advises tourists with a positive test for COVID-19 to use Miramistin(chlorhexidine) in order to eventually get a negative PCR result (pour chlorhexedine into ears and nose !)
and go on vacation abroad. This was reported on June 28 by the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Krasnoyarsk Territory. "In the video, the director of one of the branches of a travel agency says that she has assisted clients with a positive PCR test for coronavirus in obtaining a negative result of the same test required to travel abroad," the statement said.
Она разместила видео с советами о том, как обойти результаты ПЦР-теста на коронавирус! система начала прессовать ее.
and go on vacation abroad. This was reported on June 28 by the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Krasnoyarsk Territory. "In the video, the director of one of the branches of a travel agency says that she has assisted clients with a positive PCR test for coronavirus in obtaining a negative result of the same test required to travel abroad," the statement said.
Она разместила видео с советами о том, как обойти результаты ПЦР-теста на коронавирус! система начала прессовать ее.
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