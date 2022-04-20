ValiantCitizen.org Presents Chapter 7 of 'The Great Gathering of 2012’. Objects SHAPE

An examination of SHAPE, specifically the Tetrahedron, Triangle and Pyramid. This chapter became much larger than I’d expected. It was so rich in material to consider and possibly use because it could tie in.



These and many more phenomena are gone into, in depth in the various chapters. The Events are centered around Mid March of 2012. Something big happened and you say you didn’t hear about it? Well look here. I will show you but keep your head on straight as this could blow your mind!



NASA is 'out to lunch'! Either their blinded by science, are incompetent or what's most likely, they are hiding the truth about space, alien life and our Sun. Most of these new phenomena I mention are easily seen but NOT when you have blinders on and can only admit to what the God of Science will let you look at or even consider.