CCP’s Brutal Zero COVID Policy Has Become a Disaster，compared to the CCP’s Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gnews.org/articles/617197

Summary：12/21/2022 Miles Yu, Director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute commented in an article that the Chinese Communist Party CCP's brutal zero COVID policy has become a disaster condemned by thousands of Chinese. He said that it could be compared to the CCP's great leap forward and the Cultural Revolution. They were all communist movements in which politics took command.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
