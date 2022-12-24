CCP’s Brutal Zero COVID Policy Has Become a Disaster，compared to the CCP’s Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution

https://gnews.org/articles/617197
Summary：12/21/2022 Miles Yu, Director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute commented in an article that the Chinese Communist Party CCP's brutal zero COVID policy has become a disaster condemned by thousands of Chinese. He said that it could be compared to the CCP's great leap forward and the Cultural Revolution. They were all communist movements in which politics took command.
