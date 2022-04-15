© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are You Ready For The Next PLAN-DEMIC? - 'The Purpose of Lockdowns!' [13.04.2022]
Follow
2
Share
Report
176 views • April 15, 2022
Satanist Anthony Fauci interview on MSNBC on 4/13/22
Remember This Massive Satanic Lie by Fauci if There Is Another PLAN-demic...
14.04.2022 Dr. Fauci: ‘Now is not the time to pull back’ on Covid-19 resources. 'We are still in the thick of things.'
https://www.msnbc.com/andrea-mitchell-reports/watch/dr-fauci-now-is-not-the-time-to-pull-back-on-covid-19-resources-we-are-still-in-the-thick-of-things-137655877859
12.04.2022 Dr. Anthony Fauci: I recommend you go and get the fourth shot if you are over 50
https://www.msnbc.com/the-reidout/watch/dr-anthony-fauci-on-covid-cases-fueled-by-omicron-subvariant-ticking-up-across-the-country-137527365760
12.04.2022 Dr. Fauci: I Recommend You Go And Get The Fourth Shot If You Are Over 50
MSNBC - 4.89M subscribers
https://youtu.be/M07M1yoNGLA
WakeUpPlanet - 4209 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qak3afaBvxJW/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupplanet/
Remember This Massive Satanic Lie by Fauci if There Is Another PLAN-demic...
14.04.2022 Dr. Fauci: ‘Now is not the time to pull back’ on Covid-19 resources. 'We are still in the thick of things.'
https://www.msnbc.com/andrea-mitchell-reports/watch/dr-fauci-now-is-not-the-time-to-pull-back-on-covid-19-resources-we-are-still-in-the-thick-of-things-137655877859
12.04.2022 Dr. Anthony Fauci: I recommend you go and get the fourth shot if you are over 50
https://www.msnbc.com/the-reidout/watch/dr-anthony-fauci-on-covid-cases-fueled-by-omicron-subvariant-ticking-up-across-the-country-137527365760
12.04.2022 Dr. Fauci: I Recommend You Go And Get The Fourth Shot If You Are Over 50
MSNBC - 4.89M subscribers
https://youtu.be/M07M1yoNGLA
WakeUpPlanet - 4209 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qak3afaBvxJW/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupplanet/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.