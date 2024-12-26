Deadly Blow For IDF: Israeli Army Commander, Soldiers Killed | Hamas Blows Up 'Enemy Platoon'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Three Israeli soldiers, including a company commander, were killed in a clash with Hamas in northern Gaza. The soldiers, part of the Kfir Brigade’s Shimshon Battalion, died after an explosive device detonated in the Beit Hanoun area. The fatalities raise the total death toll of Israeli forces in the ongoing offensive against Hamas to 391. Meanwhile, the IDF carried out airstrikes targeting a senior Hamas member, Tharwat al-Bayk, in Gaza City.
Mirrored - Times Of India
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/