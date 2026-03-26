Jesus is coming any day/hour Literally, so Repent Psalm 32, Believe & Share The Gospel, Keep the faith & Keep God's Commandmens 1 John 3:23. A Reading of Matthew Chapter 25.

Written By Brother William Tyndale at 1534.

What really happened with the September 23rd & 24th Repture Prophecy? Mr Joshua is Back Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6lZaOgTWnw

Is This the Final Rapture Warning? Mr Joshua Reveals A NEW and last Date for Rapture Part 2



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjf72nyEznE

(What the nature of God’s word is.) https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534

For the nature of God’s word is, that whosoever read it or hear it reasoned and disputed before him, it will begin immediately to make him every day better and better, till he be grown into a perfect man in the knowledge of Christ and love of the law of God: or else make him worse and worse, till he be hardened that he openly resist the spirit of God, and then blaspheme, after the ensample of Pharaoh, Coza, {Cora, Numbers xvi.(16)} Abiram, Balaam, Judas, Simon Magus and such other.

This to be even so, the words of Christ (John iij.{3}) do well confirm. This is condemnation saith he, the light is come into the world, but the men loved darkness more than light for their deeds were evil. Behold, when the light of God’s word cometh to a man, whether he read it or hear it preached and consenteth still unto his old deeds of ignorance: then beginneth his just damnation immediately, and he is henceforth without excuse: in that he refused such great mercy offered him. For God offereth him mercy upon the condition that he will mend his living: but he will not come under the covenant. And from that hour forward he waxeth worse and worse, God taking his spirit of mercy and grace from him for his unthankfulness’ sake.

And Paul writeth (Rom. j.{1}) that the heathen because when they knew God, they had no lust {longing} to honour him with godly living, therefore God poured his wrath upon them, and took his spirit from them and gave them up unto their hearts’ lusts to serve sin, from iniquity to iniquity till they were thorow hardened and past repentance.

And Pharaoh, because when the word of God was in his country and God’s people scattered thorow out all his land, and yet neither loved them or it: therefore God gave him up, and in taking his spirit of grace from him so hardened his heart with covetousness, that afterward no miracle could convert him.

Hereto pertaineth the parable of the talents (Matt. xxv.{25}). The Lord commandeth the talent to be taken away from the evil and slothful servant and to bind him hand and foot and to cast him into utter darkness, and to give the talent unto him that had ten, saying: to all that have, more shall be given. But from him that hath not, that he hath shall be taken from him. That is to say, he that hath a good heart toward the word of God, and a set purpose to fashion his deeds thereafter and to garnish it with godly living and to testify it to other, the same shall increase more and more daily in the grace of Christ. But he that loveth it not, to live thereafter and to edify other, the same shall lose the grace of true knowledge and be blinded again and every day wax worse and worse and blinder and blinder, till he be an utter enemy of the word of God, and his hea.rt so hardened, that it shall be impossible to convert him.

And (Luke xij.{12}) The servant that knoweth his master’s will and prepareth not himself, shall be beaten with many stripes: that is, shall have greater damnation. And (Matt. vij.{7}) all that hear the word of God and do not, thereafter build on sand: that is, as the foundation laid on sand cannot resist violence of water, but is undermined and overthrown, even so the faith of them that have no lust {desire} nor love to the law of God built upon the sand of their own imaginations, and not on the rock of God’s word according to his covenants, turneth to desperation in time of tribulation and when God cometh to judge.

And the vineyard (Matt. 21) planted and hired out to the husbandmen that would not render to the Lord, of the fruit in due time, and therefore was taken from them and hired out to other, doth confirm the same. For Christ saith to the Jews, the kingdom of heaven shall be taken from you and given to a nation that will bring forth the fruits thereof, as it is come to pass. For the Jews have lost the spiritual knowledge of God and of his commandments and also of all the scripture, so that they can understand nothing goldy. And the door is so locked up that all their knocking is in vain, though many of them take great pain for God’s sake. And (Luke 13) the fig tree that beareth no fruit is commanded to be plucked up.