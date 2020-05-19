© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2009 video :: HEROIN: HELMAND PROVINCE NOW PRODUCES ENOUGH OPIUM TO SUPPLY GLOBAL BLACK MARKET
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • May 19, 2020
The 1st clip is from 2009 from the now defunct "Air America" radio show which ceased operating in 2010. The 2nd clip is from 2016.
See more: http://www.butlincatsblog.com/2018/09...
Shown for Educational Purposes
FAIR USE NOTICE
See more: http://www.butlincatsblog.com/2018/09...
Shown for Educational Purposes
FAIR USE NOTICE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.