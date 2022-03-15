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The Donetsk People's Republic was mourning today
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121 views • March 15, 2022
Telegram - Russian MFA. | ”The Donetsk People's Republic was mourning today for the victims (21 dead) of the inhumane missile attack of March 14th by the Ukrainian military, aimed at civilians in Donetsk.
The Western mainstream media yet again turned a blind eye, promoting fakes and staged provocations instead.
Simply compare the raw horror and authenticity of this footage against the professional White-Helmet-style professional prepped camera & photo job in Mariupol or Kharkov, using models, make-up and innately designed for the front pages of the MSM. This is how the people of Donbass have been suffering for 8 years. And this is exactly the reason Russian or alternative media is being blocked & censored in the West.
Viewer discretion strongly advised.”
The Western mainstream media yet again turned a blind eye, promoting fakes and staged provocations instead.
Simply compare the raw horror and authenticity of this footage against the professional White-Helmet-style professional prepped camera & photo job in Mariupol or Kharkov, using models, make-up and innately designed for the front pages of the MSM. This is how the people of Donbass have been suffering for 8 years. And this is exactly the reason Russian or alternative media is being blocked & censored in the West.
Viewer discretion strongly advised.”
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