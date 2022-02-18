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EMERGENCY Press Conference By Canadian Freedom Truckers
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440 views • February 18, 2022
MIRRORED from INSPIRED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VrOwDQgBC4
Press Conference by former law enforcement and veterans members of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa following Justin Trudeau invoking Emergency powers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VrOwDQgBC4
Press Conference by former law enforcement and veterans members of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa following Justin Trudeau invoking Emergency powers.
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