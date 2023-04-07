Who Was Bob Lee? - Rounding the News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liam Sturgess covers the week's news, in particular the fatal stabbing of Bob Lee - and the parts of his story not being explored by the media. Spoiler alert: Silicon Valley Bank, Internet of Things, COVID-19 testing, and the cryptocurrency/CBDC transition.
Join our Locals community for show notes, exclusive content and to work alongside us: https://roundingtheearth.locals.com/
Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/
Support us by checking out our sponsor page: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/rounding-the-earth-sponsors-and-partners
Follow us on all our platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RoundingtheEarth:8
YouTube: **Deplatformed on February 5, 2023**
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/RoundingtheEarth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roundingtheearth/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roundingtheearth
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RoundEarthClub/
Visit the Campfire Wiki: https://www.campfire.wiki/