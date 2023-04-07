Create New Account
Who Was Bob Lee? - Rounding the News
Liam Sturgess covers the week's news, in particular the fatal stabbing of Bob Lee - and the parts of his story not being explored by the media. Spoiler alert: Silicon Valley Bank, Internet of Things, COVID-19 testing, and the cryptocurrency/CBDC transition.

bitcoincryptocurrencymurder5gwi-ficryptoregulationjack dorseysan franciscoelon muskiottestingbluetoothworld health organizationinternet of thingsventure capitalsquarecovid-19cashappclubhouseliam sturgesssilicon valley bankbob leesv angelmobilecoin

