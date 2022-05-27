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$40 Billion Bribes Shield Biden Bioweapon: Hunter Biden And The Ukrainian Biolab Coverup Coverup
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81 views • May 27, 2022
The coverups of Ukraine have gone TOO FAR! Joe Biden is sending $40 BILLION to Ukraine under the guise of “knowing what is best for America”. The Stew Peters Show thinks different on this matter. David Pyne joins the show to discuss the truth behind Ukraine’s government!
Watch this show now at StewPeters.com!
Watch this show now at StewPeters.com!
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