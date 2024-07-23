GRAPHIC! JOURNALISTS BURNED & BOMBED TO DEATH - victims pulled out of press-identified tent targeted by IDF's drone in Central Gaza's Deir Al-Balah, leaving at least 2 reporters dead

JOURNALISTS BURNED AND BOMBED TO DEATH, TATTERED CLOTHES TORCHED OFF THEIR BODIES - bystanders watch in horror as victims pulled out of press-identified tent targeted by IDF's drone in Central Gaza's Deir Al-Balah, leaving at least 2 reporters dead.





Genocidal IDF murdered at least 54, wounded hundreds and displaced at least 200,000 during East Khan Younis blitz and surprise invasion.