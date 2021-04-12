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Vegetarian Cilantro Salad (有機パクチー・サラダ)
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62 views • April 12, 2021
Ingredients:
Organic Cilantro
Organic Garlic
Organic Ginger
Organic Olive Oil
Organic Black Pepper
Organic Soy Sauce
Fried Tofu
Tags:
#Cilantro #Allicin #Vegetarian
#Organic #Vegetables #Garlic #JapaneseFood #Ginger #Healthy #EasyRecipes #OliveOil
#簡単レシピ #クイーンクック #12ヶ月の食卓醤油 #エサンテオリーブオイル #アムウェイクイーンクック #生タラコ #有機野菜 #ニンニク #生姜 #アリシン #パクチー #有機パクチー
Organic Cilantro
Organic Garlic
Organic Ginger
Organic Olive Oil
Organic Black Pepper
Organic Soy Sauce
Fried Tofu
Tags:
#Cilantro #Allicin #Vegetarian
#Organic #Vegetables #Garlic #JapaneseFood #Ginger #Healthy #EasyRecipes #OliveOil
#簡単レシピ #クイーンクック #12ヶ月の食卓醤油 #エサンテオリーブオイル #アムウェイクイーンクック #生タラコ #有機野菜 #ニンニク #生姜 #アリシン #パクチー #有機パクチー
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