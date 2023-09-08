RV Dry Camping (Boondocking) 101 - How to set up YOUR RV Camper for extended off-grid camping

https://rvacrossamerica.net/boondocking101
I received requests from a few readers to show my actual components and connectors in my boondocking setup. In other words, they want to know the precise HOW I set up my system that has worked for me - with boondocking experiences of up to 3 weeks at a time (and frankly, I could have done double or triple that time!)
In this video, I share from my solar panels to the batteries, inverter, adapters, etc. how everything connects and ultimately produces the alternating current power I need to stay "off grid" for a truly extended period of time. (Not a bad thing to be prepp'd for considering... eh?)
