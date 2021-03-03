© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
20 FBI agents kicked down the door of Dr. Simone Gold because of this presentation
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
830 views • March 03, 2021
Dr. Simone Gold, founder of America's Frontline Doctors presenting at a Church about the lies, corruption and fraud in the cartel network of big tech, the pharmaceutical industry and politicians.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.