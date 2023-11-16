Nick Fuentes: "The biggest problem is that we have been dragged to war and Trump, the first thing he did is he said the war in Iraq was a mistake."

Nick Fuentes sets the record straight: Why his support for Trump remains strong despite Trump's stance on Israel. "The biggest problem is that we have been dragged to war and Trump, the first thing he did is he said the war in Iraq was a mistake." Watch more http://Cozy.tv/Nick http://Rumble.com/NickJFuentes

https://archive.ph/myaFv







