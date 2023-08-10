Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PODCAST S3 EPISODE 14 (Podcast #34) - Interview: The Fight Against Child Trafficking with Child Impact International
channel image
Mike The Bible Worker
1 Subscribers
7 views
Published Thursday

In this most informative interview, we sit down with Dr. Tom Evans, CEO of Child Impact International (childimpact.org), and discuss the recent focus on child trafficking and the impact the organization has had in changing the lives of those in bondage.

Keywords
healthpoliticsjesusprophecyconspiracyend timeschild traffickingchristian podcastbible podcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket