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Is copper heading for global supply crunch?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Is copper heading for global supply crunch?

🗣 The grim reality is that copper – essential for major tech trends like AI, EVs, military defense, and quantum computing – is getting harder to find and mine, warns mining financier Robert Friedland, founder of Ivanhoe Mines.

💬 “To maintain 3% GDP growth, we have to mine the same amount of copper in the next 18 years as we've mined in the last 10,000 years,” he says.
🔴 easy copper is gone - mines are getting deeper, smaller

🔴 ore grade is declining

🔴 demand for copper forecast to surge over 50% by 2040 from current levels (S&P report)

🔴 production may peak at 33 million tons by 2030 before declining

🔴new mines take 15-17 years to develop

🔴 energy needed to produce copper is up 16x (since 1900s)

🇨🇱 Chile, the top producer (24% of global output), is seeing rising costs as aging mines yield lower-grade ore that needs more energy to process.
💬 “We need six giant tier 1 mines to come online every year between now and 2050,” the expert sums up.
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