© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRICKS USED TO DENY YOUR RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION
Follow
2
Share
Report
314 views • October 26, 2021
Corporations & DOJ have coordinated on certain tactics & gotcha questions. Here are the debunked lies they are using to portray your religious beliefs as inconsistent and standard bullying tactics to drive people out if they can’t deny your sincerely held beliefs
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at TheDavidKnightShow.com
If you would like to support the show and our family please consider subscribing monthly here: SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/the-david-knight-show
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at TheDavidKnightShow.com
If you would like to support the show and our family please consider subscribing monthly here: SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/the-david-knight-show
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.