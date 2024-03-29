Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
i don't eat
channel image
w₊w₊w＝？
33 Subscribers
224 views
Published Yesterday

FBI finds remains from many people【記録】

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gA75YDVXJqs


マクドナルド：ポテトはビルゲイツ農場産

年間80億食ものハンバーガーに見合った牛肉を揃えることは理論上説明できないとされています。つまり牛肉以外を使用しているのは数字の上でも明らかとされており、食の安全を考える上で注意が必要です。

https://twitter.com/w2skwn3/status/1772388737143771351


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

補足

https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm24308717

https://note.com/giuliani_2022/n/n886637d54e91

Keywords
pedophiliamacadrenochrome

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket