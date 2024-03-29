i don't eat

FBI finds remains from many people【記録】
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gA75YDVXJqs
マクドナルド：ポテトはビルゲイツ農場産
年間80億食ものハンバーガーに見合った牛肉を揃えることは理論上説明できないとされています。つまり牛肉以外を使用しているのは数字の上でも明らかとされており、食の安全を考える上で注意が必要です。
https://twitter.com/w2skwn3/status/1772388737143771351
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
補足
https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm24308717
