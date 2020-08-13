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The StrengthCast Power Show Presented by BBcom Featuring Amino Punch Cocktail & 20 Questions with Brook Ence
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11 views • August 13, 2020
Welcome to another edition of the StrengthCast PowerShow! Where we share the true and helpful meaning of total fitness, strength, power, and life balance.
On today's show we help you make your supplements tasty and fun with an Amino Punch Cocktail Recipe from our friends at BBcom and peak inside the brain of one of the most fit women on Earth. In part 2 of the show check out the interview with Crossfit Champion Brooke Ence. Much thanks to our pals at Gainz Box https://gainzbox.pxf.io/0W57P
A punch of flavor without the blow to your waistline. Put down the fishbowl and make yourself an XTEND® Amino Punch instead. Sweet, fresh, and light—just like the perfect summer.
► Try Strawberry Kiwi Splash XTEND Original BCAA: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/e92GD
► Shop XTEND Supplements: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/10k3a
► Try Our BodyFit Training Programs: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/gj7KO
00:00 - Intro
00:06 - Cocktail Recipe
01:04 - Shake Well
| Ingredients |
1⁄2 Scoop Strawberry Kiwi Splash XTEND®
1.2 oz Gin
4 tsp Sweet Vermouth
2 tsp Triple Sec
.5 oz Lemon Juice
3 Slices Strawberries
4 Whole Raspberries
3 Slices Cucumber
2 Dashes Orange Bitters
1 Splash Mineral Water [top off]
1 Whole Strawberry [garnish]
1 Sprig Mint [garnish]
| Instructions |
1. Add liquid ingredients to XTEND® shaker.
2. Add fruit + vegetables to a wine glass.
3. Shake XTEND® shaker.
4. Pour into wine glass.
5. Top with mineral water.
6. Stir with ice.
On today's show we help you make your supplements tasty and fun with an Amino Punch Cocktail Recipe from our friends at BBcom and peak inside the brain of one of the most fit women on Earth. In part 2 of the show check out the interview with Crossfit Champion Brooke Ence. Much thanks to our pals at Gainz Box https://gainzbox.pxf.io/0W57P
A punch of flavor without the blow to your waistline. Put down the fishbowl and make yourself an XTEND® Amino Punch instead. Sweet, fresh, and light—just like the perfect summer.
► Try Strawberry Kiwi Splash XTEND Original BCAA: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/e92GD
► Shop XTEND Supplements: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/10k3a
► Try Our BodyFit Training Programs: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/gj7KO
00:00 - Intro
00:06 - Cocktail Recipe
01:04 - Shake Well
| Ingredients |
1⁄2 Scoop Strawberry Kiwi Splash XTEND®
1.2 oz Gin
4 tsp Sweet Vermouth
2 tsp Triple Sec
.5 oz Lemon Juice
3 Slices Strawberries
4 Whole Raspberries
3 Slices Cucumber
2 Dashes Orange Bitters
1 Splash Mineral Water [top off]
1 Whole Strawberry [garnish]
1 Sprig Mint [garnish]
| Instructions |
1. Add liquid ingredients to XTEND® shaker.
2. Add fruit + vegetables to a wine glass.
3. Shake XTEND® shaker.
4. Pour into wine glass.
5. Top with mineral water.
6. Stir with ice.
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