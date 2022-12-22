Cash, Gold, Hyperinflation, Q&A ,Lynette Zang, ITM Trading

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

ITM TRADING, INC.

Dec 21, 2022

Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=QA12212022&month=2022-12

or Call 877-410-1414 ________________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=QA12212022

For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading Viewer Questions:

Question 1: 0:46 How do you figure the true value of gold if the true amount of debt is unknown? For example the foreign exchange derivatives “unknown” or “estimated” total.

Question 2: 4:31 With the possibility of a gold confiscation by the government, do you believe the pre-1933 gold could be changed to a later cutoff year for consideration to not be confiscated, ie, pre-1980?

Question 3: 9:19 If the end of hyperinflation results in a dollar with ZERO value how will physical assets, stocks, real estate and precious metals be valued? How will people purchase goods?

Question 4: 12:41 You always say, “gold has the broadest base of buyer.” Would “collectible gold” reduce the base of buyer since not everyone is a collector?

Question 5: 16:04 You said not to keep Cash In bank … where to put it? 🔗 To see questions, research links or slides from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/cash-gold-hyperinflation-qa-with-lynette-zang-from-itm-trading/

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver

🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS ITM TRADING: Helping Protect Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #gold #economy #hyperinflation