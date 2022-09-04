S-400 missile systems on combat duty during 'Vostok-2022' joint drills

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RT
September 3, 2022
The S-400 'Triumf' surface-to-air missile systems of the Eastern Military District were put on combat duty in the Khabarovsk and Primorye regions as part of the 'Vostok-2022' drills, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. S-400 crews ‘practiced searching, detecting, classifying and conditionally (mock-) destroying enemy air assets.’
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