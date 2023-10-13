Hamas have published a video of themselves cutely babysitting Jewish children.
Al Qassam Brigades shared a video showing how they dealt with israeli children on the first day of Al Aqsa flood.
Again proving israeli propaganda wrong and showing their lies, we are not baby killers like you.
You won't see anything cuter, on any videos today.
Adding:
CNN journalist Sarah Sidner publicly apologized for broadcasting fake information about 40 beheaded babies.
and:
MSM's Fake Framing - The Times’ headline reads “Israel shows mutilated babies,” but shows an image of Palestinian children wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.
