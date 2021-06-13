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‘Virus’ Is Identical to Normal Cell ‘Structures’ By Dr. Tom Cowan (Virologist) 6-11-2021
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241 views • June 13, 2021
Discussion on the Study: ‘Virus’ Is Identical to Normal Cell ‘Structures’
In this live webinar, I discussed a paper that I received from one of my listeners that puts another nail in the coffin for the existence of SARS-CoV-2. I also do a Q&A session in the second half of the video at the:30:00 mark.
Dr. Cowan's Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-568333
In this live webinar, I discussed a paper that I received from one of my listeners that puts another nail in the coffin for the existence of SARS-CoV-2. I also do a Q&A session in the second half of the video at the:30:00 mark.
Dr. Cowan's Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-568333
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