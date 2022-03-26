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USA Planning a Proxy War Against Russia in Ukraine Brzezinski's strategy from Afghanistan - RT, Caleb Maupin 032422
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90 views • March 26, 2022
Thanks to RT and Caleb Maupin, on YT so I could share this video to more people.
https://www.patreon.com/calebmaupin
Caleb Maupin is a widely acclaimed speaker, writer, journalist, and political analyst. He has traveled extensively in the Middle East and in Latin America. He was involved with the Occupy Wall Street movement from its early planning stages, and has been involved many struggles for social justice. He is an outspoken advocate of international friendship and cooperation, as well 21st Century Socialism.
http://www.calebmaupin.com
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https://www.patreon.com/calebmaupin
Caleb Maupin is a widely acclaimed speaker, writer, journalist, and political analyst. He has traveled extensively in the Middle East and in Latin America. He was involved with the Occupy Wall Street movement from its early planning stages, and has been involved many struggles for social justice. He is an outspoken advocate of international friendship and cooperation, as well 21st Century Socialism.
http://www.calebmaupin.com
Subscribe to his e-mail newsletter:
https://calebmaupin.com/sma/subscribe...
Follow him on facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/calebmaupini...
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