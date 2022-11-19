Biden, JFK, and the Pope? Truth Matters

A drastic shift has occurred in attitudes of the American public toward the president’s Catholic roots. While distrust prevailed toward JFK’s Catholic ties, Biden’s Vatican ties draw little attention. On the contrary, it seems there is an attitude of sympathy toward Rome today, in spite of the obviously cozy relationship between Biden and the Pope. And few Americans seem concerned about the a breakdown of separation of church and state or the Catholic Church’s presence in America’s legislative halls and courts of justice.
Is there too much church in the state? Are Biden and the Vatican ruling America together? Has America been taken over by Jesuits, a military order of the Roman Catholic Church? In this episode, MacKenzie Drebit and Matthew Schanche analyze remarks made by the popular American journalist, Rachel Maddow regarding Roman Catholics in America.
adtv.watch
amazingdiscoveries.org
Join our Telegram Group for behind the scenes of Amazing Discoveries https://t.me/ADTVOfficial
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.