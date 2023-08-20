Create New Account
Promises
A Journal In Songs
Published 13 hours ago

For over 3 years we have been promised NESARA and GESARA and the benefits to humanity they would bring... strung along with lies and constant disappointments while people continued to suffer and die ... while the timing may not have been alterable ... the truth would have been more welcomed than the lies ... the people have lost faith and no longer trust anyone...

Keywords
promisesnesaragesara

