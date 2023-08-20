For over 3 years we have been promised NESARA and GESARA and the benefits to humanity they would bring... strung along with lies and constant disappointments while people continued to suffer and die ... while the timing may not have been alterable ... the truth would have been more welcomed than the lies ... the people have lost faith and no longer trust anyone...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.