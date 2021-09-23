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Gravitas: Is a global financial crisis brewing in China?
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41 views • September 23, 2021
WION - 18 Sept 2021
Evergrande is China's biggest real estate player. It is on the brink of bankruptcy. Evergrande is short on cash and has liabilities worth over $300 billion. Will China export a financial crisis, after a pandemic? Palki Sharma tells you why the world needs to worry.
Evergrande is China's biggest real estate player. It is on the brink of bankruptcy. Evergrande is short on cash and has liabilities worth over $300 billion. Will China export a financial crisis, after a pandemic? Palki Sharma tells you why the world needs to worry.
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