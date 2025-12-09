YOUR LOVE IS GREATER / JN.3:16

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Love that defies human understanding…
A love so vast, so immeasurable — revealed through The Messiah,
Who carried our sorrows, bore our wounds, and surrendered Himself so we could find redemption.
He walked a path no man could endure, yet He chose it…
Not out of duty — but out of divine love.
This song is a reflection of that eternal grace, that sacred sacrifice,
And the hope that still speaks to every heart searching for light.
If this message touches your spirit, I invite you to journey deeper —
Into music created to awaken faith, inspire the soul,
And remind us that we are never forgotten.
#FOOL4CHRIST #Messiah #ChristianMusic #Redemption #GospelMusic
MY ARTIST NAME:
FOOL4CHRIST
My music & videos are available worldwide on all major digital platforms.
WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE MUSIC & VIDEOS
https://www.reverbnation.com/fool4christ
https://www.n1m.com/fool4christ
https://soundcloud.com/fool4christ
https://www.facebook.com/FOOL4CHRISTUSA
https://www.instagram.com/fool4christusa
https://www.tiktok.com/@fool4christ777
https://www.lightinthedarkministries.com/lightwaves
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lightwavesusa
https://rumble.com/user/LIGHTWAVESUSA
https://www.facebook.com/lightinthedarkministries
WHERE VIDEOS WERE CREATED / PREPARED FOR VIEWING
OUR MINISTRY WEBSITE (WORLDWIDE)
https://www.lightinthedarkministries.com
MY PUBLISHED BOOKS
THE CHRISTIAN FAITH — https://books2read.com/u/ml6npY
OUT OF THE DARKNESS — https://books2read.com/u/4E758z
PEARLS OF WISDOM — https://books2read.com/u/b5Y9Bw
CONTACT INFO
Michael D'Aigle
1 810 268 9923