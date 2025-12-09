BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
YOUR LOVE IS GREATER / JN.3:16
LIGHTWAVESUSA
LIGHTWAVESUSA
3 views • 1 day ago

Love that defies human understanding…

A love so vast, so immeasurable — revealed through The Messiah,

Who carried our sorrows, bore our wounds, and surrendered Himself so we could find redemption.

He walked a path no man could endure, yet He chose it…

Not out of duty — but out of divine love.

This song is a reflection of that eternal grace, that sacred sacrifice,

And the hope that still speaks to every heart searching for light.


If this message touches your spirit, I invite you to journey deeper —

Into music created to awaken faith, inspire the soul,

And remind us that we are never forgotten.


#FOOL4CHRIST #Messiah #ChristianMusic #Redemption #GospelMusic



MY ARTIST NAME:


FOOL4CHRIST

My music & videos are available worldwide on all major digital platforms.



WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE MUSIC & VIDEOS


https://fool4christ.com

https://www.reverbnation.com/fool4christ

https://www.n1m.com/fool4christ

https://soundcloud.com/fool4christ

https://www.facebook.com/FOOL4CHRISTUSA

https://x.com/fool4christusa

https://www.instagram.com/fool4christusa

https://www.facebook.com/FOOL4CHRISTUSA

https://www.tiktok.com/@fool4christ777


https://www.lightinthedarkministries.com/lightwaves

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lightwavesusa

https://rumble.com/user/LIGHTWAVESUSA

https://x.com/LITDUSA

https://vimeo.com/lightwaves

https://www.facebook.com/lightinthedarkministries



WHERE VIDEOS WERE CREATED / PREPARED FOR VIEWING


http://www.godsongsusa.com

[email protected]



OUR MINISTRY WEBSITE (WORLDWIDE)


https://www.lightinthedarkministries.com


MY PUBLISHED BOOKS


THE CHRISTIAN FAITH — https://books2read.com/u/ml6npY

OUT OF THE DARKNESS — https://books2read.com/u/4E758z

PEARLS OF WISDOM — https://books2read.com/u/b5Y9Bw


CONTACT INFO


Michael D'Aigle

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

1 810 268 9923

music jesus christ god slove the cross christian music john 3:16 fool4christ your love is greater michael daigle
