YOUR LOVE IS GREATER / JN.3:16

Love that defies human understanding…

A love so vast, so immeasurable — revealed through The Messiah,

Who carried our sorrows, bore our wounds, and surrendered Himself so we could find redemption.

He walked a path no man could endure, yet He chose it…

Not out of duty — but out of divine love.

This song is a reflection of that eternal grace, that sacred sacrifice,

And the hope that still speaks to every heart searching for light.





If this message touches your spirit, I invite you to journey deeper —

Into music created to awaken faith, inspire the soul,

And remind us that we are never forgotten.





#FOOL4CHRIST #Messiah #ChristianMusic #Redemption #GospelMusic









MY ARTIST NAME:





FOOL4CHRIST

