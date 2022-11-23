RUN AWAY! RUN AWAY! 😆
"World Economic Forum Scrubs FTX Page Following Crypto Exchange Implosion"
https://www.infowars.com/posts/world-economic-forum-scrubs-ftx-page-following-crypto-exchange-implosion
How do you add this video to your video for free?
It is easy. Simply include the following in your video's description:
⏩"WEF RUNS AWAY FROM FTX
https://tv.gab.com/channel/tigerdiamond/view/wef-runs-away-from-ftx-637d440a9c9b83b5146ce63
7
Satan sings a lullaby
https://www.freesound.org/people/TheSoundmakerqueen/sounds/479930 "⏪
...and that is all there is to it!
You may even use it as part of an ad for cryptocurrencies! Valid cryptocurrencies, that is, not any centralized digital fiat garbage like CBDC.
Keep fighting for the love of truth!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.