SILVER Will Reverse But Stock Market Won't | David Morgan

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Inflation is higher than in 41 years and markets are on the brink of collapse. Precious metal markets are falling but are more resilient than in past market meltdowns. "Before the end of this year, you're going to see a lot more volume in the gold and silver markets," says David Morgan, founder of The Morgan Report. He says there will be a rush among investors out of stocks and into precious metals as they realize the severity of the coming crisis.