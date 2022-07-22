Meditation, part 1. New audio. (Metaphysics of the Gods)

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A detailed look at what meditation is really all about. https://www.amazon.com/Metaphysics-Gods-Brian-Richard-Taylor/dp/1545416982 https://twitter.com/BRTaylor14 www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com Part 2 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RxkhuiQHE4k&t=33s Part 3 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oi6OWNp-6eU