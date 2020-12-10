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The Deep State Is Real!
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866 views • December 10, 2020
The swamp is very real, and very deep. It is known by many names; The deep state, the bureaucracy, the establishment, the ruling class. The FBI/CIA/DOJ are but a few of the agencies. Both elected and unelected government officials are in the mix. Either way, we the people will not be ruled by the swamp!
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