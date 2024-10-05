Footage of Israeli strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in the Lebanese capital.Adding:

Sky New Arabia reports that Israel may have killed Hezbollah's new leader (lasted 1 week) in an attack on October 3.Read about it here:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/10/5/hezbollah-loses-contact-with-senior-leader-hashem-safieddine-sources

Adding:

⚡️The Israeli military has not ruled out launching a "significant and serious" strike on Iran ahead of the anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7.

The Guardian writes about this.

The military is also not ruling out increased activity on other fronts. The IDF has ordered Palestinian civilians in parts of the Gaza Strip where large camps for internally displaced persons are located to evacuate, saying the IDF plans to act "with great force" against Hamas operating there.

Adding:

CENTCOM Commander Kurilla has landed in Israel.

Adding:

Several current and former U.S. officials expressed concerns that Israel may seize on an opportunity to attack Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities as retaliation for this week’s missile strike, according to the Washington Post.











