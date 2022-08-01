EN-ES Smart testimonial: Can you do a video on what you thought of the people that refused the vaccine? ¿puedes hacer un video, y decir lo que piensas sobre la gente que rechazó la vacuna?

I heard a clear voice inside me that wasn't my mind because I didn't know the answer or anything at the time: "Search the internet for the flu A vaccine hoax." Literal. I did that instantly, I googled "swine flu vaccine hoax" and found out a bunch of stuff like Jane Burgermenster, a science journalist, had denounced the WHO, the UN, and Baxter Pharmaceuticals, which is the one who made the vaccines then, before the FBI for attempted genocide. Since they had caught 72 kilos of contaminated and deadly seasonal flu vaccines in a Hungarian laboratory. When years later, the COVID thing happened, I already did not believed in them.





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Oí dentro de mí una voz clara que no era mi mente engañoso pues no conocía la respuesta ni nada por aquel entonces: «Busca en Internet el de la vacuna de la gripe A». Literal. Hice eso al instante, busqué en Google «el engaño de la vacuna de la gripe A» y me enteré de un montón de cosas como que Jane Burgermenster, una periodista científica, había denunciado a la OMS, ONU y a la farmacéutica Baxter, que es la que hizo las vacunas entonces, ante el FBI por intento de genocidio. Ya que les habían cazado en un laboratorio húngaro 72 kilos de vacunas de gripe estacional contaminadas y mortales. Cuando años después, ocurrió lo del COVID, ya lo les creí.





https://ejercitoremanente.com/2022/08/01/testimonio-los-que-no-se-vacunaron-fueron-los-inteligentes/