Restore Alex Jones To Fight The NWO

Rick Langley
Published 21 days ago

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has given a final appeal to free speech. As Twitter's new board, mockingbird media pundits and self described experts clamor over the specifics of content moderation. The First Amendment is as clear as a bell. Free speech is never to be suppressed. In just a few years, the NWO has been able to suppress President Biden's corruption, Covid Vaccine death and injury numbers, economic subversion, and the truth about the war in Ukraine. Elon must either use this historic moment to restore the loudest voices of truth and liberty or toss the 40 Billion dollar investment into the void of totalitarianism.

Here's a List of Companies Elon Musk Has Scared Off from Advertising on Twitter for Now

As of Thursday, the list grew by four. Food companies 1. General Mills and 2. Mondelez International, drug company 3. Pfizer and auto company 4. Audi all had reportedly stopped their advertising purchases.
https://www.westernjournal.com/list-companies-elon-musk-scared-off-advertising-twitter-now/





