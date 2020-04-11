© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2020 Virus 15 | Ep 10 | Part 1 - An introduction to Debt, Finance and Power - the Winners and Losers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • April 11, 2020
#Adrian #coronavirus #naturalHealth
There are many parts to the current "puzzle" that are turning at different speeds and affecting the whole. In this episode we look into the world of the finance and the oligarchs. For most of us global finance is a dark art. This video suggest looking at 3 other videos to understand more about what is happening in the world right now.
Video 1:
For a good background simplification of the Economy:
How The Economic Machine Works by Ray Dalio:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHe0bXAIuk0
Video 2:
A look into things happening now and discussing the Oligarchy masquerading as democracy we live in:
Debt and Power with Michale Hudson:
Watch on Walk to World's channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJBi7sfTZuY&list=WL&index=3
Transcript: https://digitalfinanceanalytics.com/b...
Find more at https://digitalfinanceanalytics.com/b... where you can subscribe.
Michael Hudson is an American economist, Professor of Economics, Author of Killing the Host and “and forgive them their debts,” among many earlier books. Many articles and interviews are available on http://michael-hudson.com/
Video 3:
Are the same players still at it?
If you are interested in finding out what went on in the 2008 global financial meltdown and who the players were and who won, and who lost this video is a very good documentary.
Storyville - Inside Job:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VmbijvYezLz0/
If this video resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
There are many parts to the current "puzzle" that are turning at different speeds and affecting the whole. In this episode we look into the world of the finance and the oligarchs. For most of us global finance is a dark art. This video suggest looking at 3 other videos to understand more about what is happening in the world right now.
Video 1:
For a good background simplification of the Economy:
How The Economic Machine Works by Ray Dalio:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHe0bXAIuk0
Video 2:
A look into things happening now and discussing the Oligarchy masquerading as democracy we live in:
Debt and Power with Michale Hudson:
Watch on Walk to World's channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJBi7sfTZuY&list=WL&index=3
Transcript: https://digitalfinanceanalytics.com/b...
Find more at https://digitalfinanceanalytics.com/b... where you can subscribe.
Michael Hudson is an American economist, Professor of Economics, Author of Killing the Host and “and forgive them their debts,” among many earlier books. Many articles and interviews are available on http://michael-hudson.com/
Video 3:
Are the same players still at it?
If you are interested in finding out what went on in the 2008 global financial meltdown and who the players were and who won, and who lost this video is a very good documentary.
Storyville - Inside Job:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VmbijvYezLz0/
If this video resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.