JD VANCE VS ISRAEL? - Latest Psyop Plays Out As Fake "Iran Deal" Is Signed! - Incoming False Flag?

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the press conference hosted by Vice President JD Vance as Vance calls out Israel for sabotaging the Iran Deal with bombings in Lebanon and claims that President Trump is the only leader who supports Israel. This of course is not true but many are praising JD Vance for "standing up against" Israel.





The reality is, this is a classic Israeli PR stunt and when considering the hold the subversive Israel has over the US government, this is obvious.





Currently, Senator Tim Cotton is pushing forward Section 622 of the Intelligence Authorization Bill to merge Mossad with the CIA. Simultaneously, the 2027 NDAA's section 224 enables the IDF to merge with the US Military. Does this sound like two countries at odds with each other?





The so-called "Iran Deal" or MOU which was signed by Trump at the G7 conference in France allows Israel to attack Iran at will whenever they want which President Trump said today he would support and back.





The "deal" allows Iran to put tolls on all ships in the Strait of Hormuz making the country billions of dollars on top of a $300 billion donation to the country by the United States.





So much for "winning." The United States started a war and now claims they brought peace and ended a war by simply giving Iran a bunch of money.





Netanyahu says he will continue to target Iran and that as long as he is PM, Iran will never have nuclear weapons.





People like Ben Shapiro claim that Trump will resume bombings of Iran after the midterms.





Meanwhile, at any moment a false flag attack by Israel or the US government itself could lead to further conflict as by design, they are trying to create chaos to bring in order, emergency rations, digital IDS and other forms of restriction. We must be ready for this and prepare ourselves accordingly by stocking up and not depending on the very system created by these war mongers.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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