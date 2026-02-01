Remote in hands - enemy in sight!

00:00 The Zapad Group of Forces' FPV drone operators of the 3rd Motorised Rifle Division destroyed AFU R-18 and Vampire UAVs in Krasny Liman direction.

00:26 The Vostok Group of Forces' drones hit more than five AFU hexacopters using a ram technique in Zaporozhye region.

00:36 The Tsentr Group of Forces' UAV teams of a special operations formation delivered a combined strike at enemy units in Krasnoarmeysk direction hitting armoured vehicles, light motor vehicles, artillery guns, and heavy copters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two Majors #Review#Summary for the morning of February 1, 2026

▪️ The "energy truce" ends today, if Peskov was accurate in his statements: confusion about the deadlines arose due to differing statements from Washington, Kiev and Moscow. A broad gesture of goodwill was intended to show Russia's dominant position on the negotiation track, but it was extremely ambiguously perceived on the front, where heavy battles continue. The frosts in Ukraine persist (today, it is expected to be -28 degrees in some places), which leads to overloads and outages, including those from power lines from neighboring countries, as happened yesterday in the direction of Moldova - Odessa region. As usual, Kiev portrays itself as a victim and even dares to draw parallels with the partial blackout in its own country with the Leningrad Blockade. It immediately releases news about the launch of the metro.

▪️ The high effectiveness of strikes on the enemy's railway infrastructure is demonstrated, the consequences of which have a cumulative effect. During the "energy pause", the intensity of such strikes has increased.

▪️ The negotiation track is mired in the same disagreements as before, which does not allow to speak unequivocally about any significant achievement on the path to freezing the conflict, and various "truces" Donbass has been observing since 2014.

▪️ "General Frost" on the front makes adjustments to the intensity of combat actions. The Russian Armed Forces have achieved tactical successes on the Sumy, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Slavyansk, Konstantinovsk, Druzhkovsk, Krasny Liman and Zaporozhye directions, but the pace of changing the LBS has decreased, which is due to an actual operational pause and weather conditions. Even on the Kupyansk direction (its southern part), there are results in correcting the situation with borrowed settlements, but the "beautiful reports" have again buried the authority of the Western Military District "West" for the whole week.

❗️A new element of the situation is the restriction of the operation of "Starlinks" when they reach a speed of 75-90 km per hour. Musk has gone to meet the AFU and is trying to fight against our "Geraniums", some of which are controlled precisely through his satellite system. On the other hand, this complicates the raids of UAVs of the AFU on Crimea, which on the pendos maps will never move to Russia. It is important to note that the enemy is already practicing equipping its drones with other NATO satellite terminals, which will allow him to direct UAVs even in the event of a complete disconnection of "Starlinks" over Ukraine. The fight of Musk with the "gray" terminals of our troops on the front will critically affect the organization of communication and command of the troops of the Russian Army. Alternative SCS from Russian manufacturers are not very accessible and ineffective.

✨Thus, the situation on the front is characterized by the preparation of the Russian Armed Forces for further offensive actions against the backdrop of an operational pause in the work of the infantry (artillery and aviation have not reduced the intensity of strikes) and severe frosts. The parties have reduced the number of long-range UAVs launched daily behind each other's lines, which, among other things, indicates their accumulation for further strikes. We propose to consider the negotiation track as another chatter and diplomatic gestures with red caviar, as the Western puppeteers quite successfully adopted the tactics of a war of attrition (while making good money on it) and inflicting constant military and economic damage on Russia, which is already affecting small (and not only) businesses and the population. The further continuation of hostilities requires the mobilization of efforts of state authorities and the population, but so far the TV does not forecast such a development of events.

