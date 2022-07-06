Ep. 392 | America First | The Daily Dose





Hosted by: Vince Tagliavia and Andrea K.





Vince and Andrea review the news and events of the last few days that has their place in the unfolding global conspiracy. We will be back to the typically scheduled program Thursday with Joshua Reid.





Fringe After Dark with Joshua Reid will be held on Thursday after the Daily Dose this week!





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