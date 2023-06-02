X22 REPORT Ep. 3084b-Did The Patriots Take Control Of [DS] Agenda?Election Interference,Nov 3rd, All System Go

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3084b - June 1, 2023Did The Patriots Take Control Of [DS] Agenda? Election Interference, Nov 3rd, All System Go









The [DS] fell right into the election rigging trap, Trump has caught them over and over. The patriots are taking control over the ability to fund and defund certain programs in government by using the appropriations committee. Trump sends a message regarding election interference, the 1st marker was hit on Nov 3rd. All systems are now a go.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.









