The Upbeat Jobs Report Is Propaganda. Here’s the Dire Truth

According to the Biden administration, the economy is growing by leaps and bounds and any grumbling about it is election-year MAGA propaganda. The latest BLS jobs report supports the White House narrative. But the truth is the opposite of what the government-sponsored report indicates. We look at a far more accurate gauge to assess the true nature of the economy, the ADP report.
Other stories in this episode:
@ 11:55 | TNA’s Rebecca Terrell interviewed a charter bus driver who transported a bus full of migrants from Texas to Denver. Terrell discuss what she learned;
@ 22:45 | A coalition of groups and individuals are suing to stop water fluoridation everywhere in the United States. Among the groups’ concerns is that fluoride has toxic effects on young developing brains;
@ 34:10 | John Birch Society Field Resource Creator Evan Mulch discusses the latest attack on The John Birch Society by a propagandist posing as a historian.
