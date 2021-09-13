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Study Finds Vaxxed Patients 27x More Likely to Develop Covid
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150 views • September 13, 2021
THE VAXXED ARE THE SUPER SPREADERS AS WE WARNED - THEY ARE GOING TO REMOVE THEM AND THEY NEED TO STAND UP NOW
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