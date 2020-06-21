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LUCIFERIANS "SATANIST FESTIVAL" INVADES TORONTO THIS WEEKEND
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226 views • June 21, 2020
Source articles:
The rise of the Satanic Temple in Canada
https://globalnews.ca/news/5488632/satanic-temple-canada/
Petition against the Lucifarian marches/events
https://www.change.org/p/me-don-t-let-the-lucifer-march-for-a-one-world-order-happen-in-raleigh-at-the-government-buil
SATANIC MARCHES PLANNED IN U.S. CITIES THIS WEEKEND | Intercessors for America
Toronto listed https://ifapray.org/blog/lucifarian-marches-planned-in-u-s-cities-this-weekend/
DAVID ICKE ROTHSCHILD ZIONISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D34GXUp6jZ6u/
The rise of the Satanic Temple in Canada
https://globalnews.ca/news/5488632/satanic-temple-canada/
Petition against the Lucifarian marches/events
https://www.change.org/p/me-don-t-let-the-lucifer-march-for-a-one-world-order-happen-in-raleigh-at-the-government-buil
SATANIC MARCHES PLANNED IN U.S. CITIES THIS WEEKEND | Intercessors for America
Toronto listed https://ifapray.org/blog/lucifarian-marches-planned-in-u-s-cities-this-weekend/
DAVID ICKE ROTHSCHILD ZIONISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D34GXUp6jZ6u/
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