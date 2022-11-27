And We Know 11.26.2022 Pi Phones from Musk Batman vs. Trump, Twitter CLAWBACK may be their BIGGEST FEAR! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





November 26, 2022





Well, the Twitter world keeps amazing me. You won’t believe what is on the agenda for the future…our privacy through phones? FTX and Balenciaga keep slowly waking folks up everywhere. Arizona law suit and JAB information will be discussed today also.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1xaqau-11.26.22-pi-phones-from-musk-batman-vs.-trump-twitter-clawback-may-be-their.html



